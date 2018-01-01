Full-Day Serengeti Tour from Mwanza

Depart at 5:00am from Mwanza and start driving straight to the world famous Serengeti through the Western corridor. Take a short break for breakfast, then continue with 5 minute drive to Ndabaka entrance gate. Check in and start enjoying game-viewing in the western corridor of the Serengeti.You will drive around the Grumet River, where you can watch for crocodiles waiting for thirsty herbivores like wildebeests and zebras. See a pod of hippos in the river, "yawning" and making unique sounds. Keep your eyes open to big cats and large herds of elephants and buffaloes. Later, stop over for a picnic lunch while enjoying the sights and sounds and wildlife.You will continue game viewing in the afternoon. At the end of the day, you will drive back to Mwanza, viewing more game en route.