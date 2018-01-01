Welcome to Mwanza

Tanzania’s second-largest city, and the lake region’s economic heart, Mwanza is set on Lake Victoria’s shore, surrounded by hills strewn with enormous boulders. It is notable for its strong Indian influences, as well as for being a major industrial centre and a busy port. Yet despite its rapidly rising skyline, Mwanza manages to retain a casual feel. In addition to being a stop on the way to Rubondo Island National Park, Mwanza is a great starting or finishing point for safaris through Ngorongoro and the Serengeti, ideally as a loop by adding in Lake Natron.

$400 Outdoor Activities

Full-Day Serengeti Tour from Mwanza

Depart at 5:00am from Mwanza and start driving straight to the world famous Serengeti through the Western corridor. Take a short break for breakfast, then continue with 5 minute drive to Ndabaka entrance gate. Check in and start enjoying game-viewing in the western corridor of the Serengeti.You will drive around the Grumet River, where you can watch for crocodiles waiting for thirsty herbivores like wildebeests and zebras. See a pod of hippos in the river, "yawning" and making unique sounds. Keep your eyes open to big cats and large herds of elephants and buffaloes. Later, stop over for a picnic lunch while enjoying the sights and sounds and wildlife.You will continue game viewing in the afternoon. At the end of the day, you will drive back to Mwanza, viewing more game en route.
