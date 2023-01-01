The rocky island 500m off Capri Point is Saa Nane National Park. Even though it’s just 0.76 sq km and home to only monkeys and impalas, visiting costs more than some huge wildlife-filled national parks. Although with 70 bird species it does make a worthwhile short excursion for birders. Last entry is at 5pm.

In addition to the entry fees add US$41.30 for the return boat trip (which can seat 20). You can check out the old bones and some rather sorry looking stuffed animals in the office (Capri Point Rd) for free.