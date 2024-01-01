Maasai Market

Mwanza

LoginSave

Mwanza has a Maasai Market, with a couple of dozen Maasai selling beaded jewellery and medicines on both sides of the footbridge.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sukuma Museum

    Sukuma Museum

    9.48 MILES

    The Sukuma Museum in Bujora village is an open-air museum where, among other things, you’ll see traditional Sukuma dwellings, the grass house of a…

  • Mwaloni Market

    Mwaloni Market

    0.97 MILES

    Mwaloni Market, under the roof with the giant Balimi ad, is quite a spectacle. The city’s main fish market, it also has lots of fruits and vegetables,…

  • Old German Mansion

    Old German Mansion

    0.22 MILES

    Sitting atop Robert Koch Hill, the old German mansion is a Mwanza landmark with great views of the city and lake. Abandoned, it is a fun 'adventure';…

  • Jiwe Kuu

    Jiwe Kuu

    2.44 MILES

    One of the more interesting rock formations around Mwanza is Jiwe Kuu (Big Rock), which some people call the Dancing Rocks. Many round boulders sit atop…

  • Robert Koch Hill

    Robert Koch Hill

    0.26 MILES

    Smack in the city centre is Robert Koch Hill, with an attractively decrepit German-built mansion at the top. To get here, push through the bustling market…

  • Bismarck Rock

    Bismarck Rock

    0.59 MILES

    Mwanza’s icon, Bismarck Rock, is a precariously balanced boulder atop the lovely jumble of rocks in the lake next to the Kamanga ferry pier. The little…

  • Saa Nane National Park

    Saa Nane National Park

    1.96 MILES

    The rocky island 500m off Capri Point is Saa Nane National Park. Even though it’s just 0.76 sq km and home to only monkeys and impalas, visiting costs…

View more attractions

Nearby Mwanza attractions

1. Old German Mansion

0.22 MILES

Sitting atop Robert Koch Hill, the old German mansion is a Mwanza landmark with great views of the city and lake. Abandoned, it is a fun 'adventure';…

2. Robert Koch Hill

0.26 MILES

Smack in the city centre is Robert Koch Hill, with an attractively decrepit German-built mansion at the top. To get here, push through the bustling market…

3. Bismarck Rock

0.59 MILES

Mwanza’s icon, Bismarck Rock, is a precariously balanced boulder atop the lovely jumble of rocks in the lake next to the Kamanga ferry pier. The little…

4. Mwaloni Market

0.97 MILES

Mwaloni Market, under the roof with the giant Balimi ad, is quite a spectacle. The city’s main fish market, it also has lots of fruits and vegetables,…

5. Saa Nane National Park

1.96 MILES

The rocky island 500m off Capri Point is Saa Nane National Park. Even though it’s just 0.76 sq km and home to only monkeys and impalas, visiting costs…

6. Jiwe Kuu

2.44 MILES

One of the more interesting rock formations around Mwanza is Jiwe Kuu (Big Rock), which some people call the Dancing Rocks. Many round boulders sit atop…

7. Sukuma Museum

9.48 MILES

The Sukuma Museum in Bujora village is an open-air museum where, among other things, you’ll see traditional Sukuma dwellings, the grass house of a…