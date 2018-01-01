Welcome to Morogoro
Morogoro activities
10 Days Mikumi Ruaha Selous Experience
Day 1 Arrive in Dar es Salaam, meet and greet with our representative and transfer to the city center for overnight. Accommodation: Golden Tulip booked on bed and breakfast Day 2 After breakfast, drive from Dar es Salaam to Mikumi National Park for a game drive. Head back to the lodge late afternoon for overnight. Accommodation: Vuma Hills Tented Camp Day 3 Today, we head to Ruaha National Park where we will have a game drive in the afternoon. The name of the park is derived from the Great Ruaha River, which flows along its South-Eastern margin and is the focus for game-viewing. Ruaha is believed to have a high concentration of elephants than any National Park in East Africa. It is also a place where, magnificent mammals like Kudu, Sable and Roan antelopes can easily be spotted in Miombo woodland. The park is also a habitat for endangered wild dogs. Other animals in the park include lions, leopards, cheetah, giraffes, zebras, elands, impala, bat eared foxes and jackals. Accommodation: Ruaha River Lodge Day 4 & 5 After breakfast, you dedicate these days in Ruaha for morning and afternoon game drives. You will have all meals at your lodge. Ruaha National Park (10.300km²) is the most visited National Park in the southern part of Tanzania. Due to its size and the fact that the South of Tanzania is less visited than the northern parks, you still have ample of space and you will see hardly any safari vehicles. Accommodation: Ruaha River Lodge Day 6 After breakfast, we head for a game drive en route back to Mikumi. This is to make our way to the Selous Game Reserve the following day as Mikumi is bordered to the south with the Selous Game Reserve, the two areas forming a unique ecosystem. Accommodation: Vuma Hills Tented Camp Day 7 After breakfast, we head towards the Selous Game Reserve through Matemwe gate. After Morogoro, you will leave the tar road and drive along the Uluguru Mountains through remote villages. Depending on our time of arrival, we can go on a short game drive. Accommodation: Rufiji River Camp Day 8 & 9 Selous Game Reserve is the biggest wildlife conservation area in Africa and forms together with the bordering Mikumi and Udzungwa National Parks an area which is as big as Switzerland! Today, you drive through the northern part of the reserve which is open for photo safaris. Optional Activities such as walking in the wilderness or boat cruise can be arranged at extra cost. Accommodation: Rufiji River Camp Day 10 After breakfast, we drive towards the Indian Ocean through Mtemere Gate and at around noon you will reach Dar Es Salaam. Transfer to airport or hotel at your own arrangement.
3-Day Safari to Mikumi National Park from Dar-Es-Salaam
DAY 1: DAR-ES-SALAAM - MIKUMI NATIONAL PARKYour driver guide, with a pop-up roof safari vehicle, shall pick you up at 7:00 am from your hotel or airport in Dar-Es-Salaam and drive to Mikumi national park as you pass through the countryside with a stop at Chalinze town for breakfast. You shall arrive at Mikumi in the afternoon, have your lunch at 12:30 pm, then go for a half-day game drive. In the evening, you shall enjoy a bush dinner at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Camp Bastian Mikumi just near the entrance gate. DAY 2: MIKUMI NATIONAL PARKYou shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, with packed lunch box, you shall go for a full-day game drive. At 12:30 pm, your driver guide shall choose a perfect spot to have your lunch as you watch animals. After lunch continue with game drive until evening when you shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Camp Bastian Mikumi. DAY 3: MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK - DAR-ES-SALAAMYou shall have breakfast at 7:00 am, at 8:00 am drive back to Dar-Es-Salaam with a stop at Morogoro town for lunch
10 Days of Southern Tanzania Highlights
DAY 1: DAR ES SALAAM TO SELOUS GAME RESERVE Today you will be met and greeted in Dar es Salaam before driving approximately five hours to Selous Game Reserve Upon arrival you will go on a boat safari along the Rufiji River DAY 3 and 4: FULL GAME DRIVE After breakfast, you will go on a full day game drive with a lunch box in hand. Selous boasts a large population of elephants, buffalo, hippos, crocodiles and the endangered wild dog DAY 4 SELOUS TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will drive with a lunch box in hand to Mikumi for your overnight stay, an approximately seven-hour drive. Enjoy the scenery as you drive across the rough roads that define unforgettable safaris and the true traveler! Mikumi is a small wildlife jewel dominated by hills, plains and part of the famous Miombo Woodlands DAY 5 MIKUMI TO UDZUNGWA MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK After breakfast you will drive approximately one hour to Udzungwa. Get registered at the main game area and then go for a walk in the dense rain forest to the Sanje River Waterfall. This hike will take three to four hours. Along the way you will explore the forest, the wonderful waterfalls and keep an eye out for the endemic red colobus monkey. When you arrive at the top of the 180m Sanje waterfall you will have the opportunity to relax at idyllic plunge pools and see the African violets growing in the spray zones DAY 6 MIKUMI TO RUAHA NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will drive with a lunch box in hand to Ruaha, passing local villages and farms along the way. You will pass through the Kitonga Hills, which are part of the Udzungwa Mountains. The road then follows the Great Ruaha River and then climbs the Great Rift Escarpment.DAY 7 AND 8 FULL DAY GAME DRIVE RUAHA NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will set out on a full day game drive with your trusty lunch box in hand. This park is home to one of Tanzania’s largest elephant populations, which are estimated to number around 12,000. The park is famous for its lion prides, giraffe, grant’s gazelles and zebra. The great Ruaha River, which provides life to the park’s residents, flows through the eastern side of the park and is home to hippos, crocodiles and a variety of birds such as racket tailed roller, DAY 9 RUAHA NATIONAL PARK TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK After breakfast you will drive approximately seven hours back to Mikumi. Mikumi is home to elephants, velvet monkey, baboons, giraffe, buffaloes, zebras, gazelles and many more. DAY 10 MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK TO DAR ES SALAAM After breakfast you will drive to Dar Es Salaam, stopping for a hot lunch in Morogoro. Main Destination: Dar es salaamAccommodation:No accommodation but it can be arranged for extra cost (End of tour)Meals & Drinks:
Day Trip in Mikumi National Park
Early morning of this day at 05:30 hours you will be picked up from your meeting point and start drive to Mikumi National Park via Chalinze where you will have coffee break (if starting from Dar). When you arrive at the park you will be checked in and start game drives. You will continue with game drive till around 13:00 hours whereby you will have lunch break within the park whereby you have the opportunity to see animals while enjoying your meal and drinks. After lunch and a little rest will continue with game drive around the park covering different areas of interest on search of wild animals. Game drive will continue till around 16:00 hours whereby you will start trip back to Dar Es Salaam or Morogoro. In Mikumi expect to see animals such as Lions, Buffalos, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebras, Impalas, Warthogs, elephants, hippos, more than 300 bird species and different plant species. Upon arrival in Dar Es Salaam or Morogoro you will be taken to back to your residence and that will be the end of your day trip.
Mikumi Wildlife Experience
Day 1: Pick Up, Transfers and Evening game drives Early morning you will be picked up from your hotel in Dar at around 05:30am.After greetings/introduction you will start your trip to Mikumi National Park via Morogoro town. This trip will take about 6 hours of standard driving speed with a stop in Chalinze for breakfast and refreshments. When you arrive at the park you will be checked in and taken to your accommodation to refresh and have lunch. Later in the day you begin evening and sunset game drives. Stay at the Park Cottages or Mikumi Wildlife Camp includes: breakfast, lunch, dinner and refreshments. Day 2: Full day Game drive in Mikumi On this day you will have sunrise game drives starting from 6:30am and come back to the cottages for breakfast around 8:30am. Then, continue with game drives until lunch time. At the Mikumi Wildlife Camp you can watch animals as they wonder around the camp water holes while having your meals. After lunch and a little rest, you will continue with game drives in another part of the park until sunset around 6:30pm. This will conclude the end of your full day game drive. In Mikumi you can see animals such as Lions, Buffalos, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebras, Impalas, Warthogs, elephants, hippos and more than 300 bird species. After the game drive will go back to your chosen accommodation for dinner and overnight stay. Meal plan Includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and refreshments Day 3: Sunrise game drives and transfer to Dar Es Salaam. Early morning you will have sunrise game drives till about 8:00am, have breakfast at your lodge, and then drive back to Dar Es Salaam to connect to Zanzibar. (If traveling to Zanzibar by boat on the same day – we can also book boat tickets for you at an extra cost). When you arrive in Dar you will be transferred to your residency or ferry and that will be the end of your Mikumi Wildlife Experience with Watu Safaris. Meals plan Includes breakfast, lunch and refreshment
Mikumi and Udzungwa Wild Animal and Adventure Guided Tour
Day 1: Transfers and full day game drives in Mikumi National Park- (B, L, D)You will be picked up from your residence in Dar Es Salaam city at 5:30 am and head out for your first day of game drive to Mikumi National Park. This trip takes you via Chalinze whereby you will have stop for breakfast and then continue through Morogoro town. When you arrive at the park you will be checked in and have time to relax at your accommodation within the park. After lunch, you will have an evening/ sunset game drive until the end of the day. In Mikumi National Park you can expect to see animals such as Lions, Buffalos, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebras, Impalas, Warthogs, elephants, hippos, more than 300 bird species and various plant species. You will stay overnight in the park at the park cottages. Day 2: Sunrise Game Drives and Transfers to Udzungwa Mountains - (B, L, D)Early in the morning you will leave for a sunrise game drive from 6:30 am to 8:30 am, then have breakfast and continue with game drives around the park. Later on after lunch break within the park or in Mikumi town, you will be transferred to Udzungwa National Park, and stay overnight at Twiga Hotel in Udzungwa.Day 3: Trekking in Udzungwa Mountains and Transfers back to Dar Es Salaam - (B, L)The purpose of this trip is to show you the Natural habitats of Udzungwa National Park. Early morning you will be picked from your hotel in Udzungwa and start climbing the Sanje route to be able to see the 4 stages waterfalls. Udzungwa is one of 34 World Biodiversity hotspots. Expect to see Primates. Udzungwa has 11 primates species; 2 of these being found no where else in the world. You may also have the opportunity to see habituated Sanje Mangabeys, different endemic plant species, birds, reptiles and Amphibians, Butterflies, waterfalls, etc. Aftre climbing, you will start driving back to Dar Esalaam with a stop in Mikumi/Morogoro town for lunch break. When you arrive in Dar Es Salaam you will be taken to your residence. This will conclude your tour, and you will be returned to your departure point.