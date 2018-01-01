10 Days of Southern Tanzania Highlights

DAY 1: DAR ES SALAAM TO SELOUS GAME RESERVE Today you will be met and greeted in Dar es Salaam before driving approximately five hours to Selous Game Reserve Upon arrival you will go on a boat safari along the Rufiji River DAY 3 and 4: FULL GAME DRIVE After breakfast, you will go on a full day game drive with a lunch box in hand. Selous boasts a large population of elephants, buffalo, hippos, crocodiles and the endangered wild dog DAY 4 SELOUS TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will drive with a lunch box in hand to Mikumi for your overnight stay, an approximately seven-hour drive. Enjoy the scenery as you drive across the rough roads that define unforgettable safaris and the true traveler! Mikumi is a small wildlife jewel dominated by hills, plains and part of the famous Miombo Woodlands DAY 5 MIKUMI TO UDZUNGWA MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK After breakfast you will drive approximately one hour to Udzungwa. Get registered at the main game area and then go for a walk in the dense rain forest to the Sanje River Waterfall. This hike will take three to four hours. Along the way you will explore the forest, the wonderful waterfalls and keep an eye out for the endemic red colobus monkey. When you arrive at the top of the 180m Sanje waterfall you will have the opportunity to relax at idyllic plunge pools and see the African violets growing in the spray zones DAY 6 MIKUMI TO RUAHA NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will drive with a lunch box in hand to Ruaha, passing local villages and farms along the way. You will pass through the Kitonga Hills, which are part of the Udzungwa Mountains. The road then follows the Great Ruaha River and then climbs the Great Rift Escarpment.DAY 7 AND 8 FULL DAY GAME DRIVE RUAHA NATIONAL PARK After breakfast, you will set out on a full day game drive with your trusty lunch box in hand. This park is home to one of Tanzania’s largest elephant populations, which are estimated to number around 12,000. The park is famous for its lion prides, giraffe, grant’s gazelles and zebra. The great Ruaha River, which provides life to the park’s residents, flows through the eastern side of the park and is home to hippos, crocodiles and a variety of birds such as racket tailed roller, DAY 9 RUAHA NATIONAL PARK TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK After breakfast you will drive approximately seven hours back to Mikumi. Mikumi is home to elephants, velvet monkey, baboons, giraffe, buffaloes, zebras, gazelles and many more. DAY 10 MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK TO DAR ES SALAAM After breakfast you will drive to Dar Es Salaam, stopping for a hot lunch in Morogoro. Main Destination: Dar es salaamAccommodation:No accommodation but it can be arranged for extra cost (End of tour)Meals & Drinks: