Selous Game Reserve

The Selous is Africa's largest wildlife reserve, and Tanzania’s most extensive protected area. It’s home to large herds of elephants, plus buffaloes, crocodiles, hippos, wild dogs, many bird species and some of Tanzania’s last remaining black rhinos. The Rufiji River is a major feature, and offers the chance for boat safaris, which are a Selous highlight. Visit soon, however, before the Rufiji is dammed as part of the massive Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project.

Entry fees are valid for 24 hours, single entry only, and must be paid in advance, either through your lodge or tented camp or at any NBC bank branch (bring the receipt with you to the reserve gate).