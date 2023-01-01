Gombe National Park

With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given it worldwide renown. Many of Gombe’s 100-plus chimps are well habituated, and though it can be difficult, sweaty work traversing steep hills and valleys, if you head out early in the morning, sightings are nearly guaranteed.

Chimp tracking is only permitted for those aged 15 and older, and you must be with a guide at all times except at the lakeshore.

As well as chimp tracking you can go and see Jane’s old chimp-feeding station, the viewpoint on Jane’s Peak and Kakombe Waterfall. It's also possible to hike along the lakeshore, but you still need to pay the same fees.