Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

Jakobsen's is actually two tiny, beautiful sandy coves below a wooded hillside. The overall setting is idyllic, especially if you visit during the week when few people are around. There are some bandas for shade, and soft drinks and water are sold at the guesthouse. Watch your belongings, as kleptomaniac baboons roam freely.

It’s 5km southwest of town, signposted off the road to Katonga. Dalla-dallas to Katonga can drop you at the turn-off, from where it’s about a 20-minute walk. A taxi is about Tsh10,000.