Kaiser House

Western Tanzania

LoginSave

This colonial-era building was constructed in the early years of the 20th century for German emperor Wilhelm II, who was planning a hunting expedition to western Tanzania. He never made the journey, but the building still bears his title. Today it is the home of the regional commissioner.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Common Chimpanzee - Scientific name - Pan troglodytes schweinfurtii portrait at Kibale Forest National Park, Rwenzori Mountains, Uganda, Africa 762814012 africa, african, ancestor, animal, ape, background, cantanhez, chimp, chimpansee, chimpanzee, congo, east, endangered, evolution, face, forest, gambia, gombe, human, hunting, jungle, kenya, kibale, mahale mountains, mammal, monkey, national, nature, nyungwe, pan, paniscus, park, portrait, research, reserve, rubondo, schweinfurthii, scientific, sitting, species, stream, tanzania, toolmaking, tourism, trekking, troglodytes, uganda, virunga, wild, wildlife

    Gombe National Park

    9.72 MILES

    With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given…

  • Livingstone Memorial Museum

    Livingstone Memorial Museum

    4.26 MILES

    The site where the immortal words, ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ were uttered by Stanley on meeting Livingstone in 1871 is commemorated by a stark grey…

  • Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

    Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

    2.71 MILES

    Jakobsen's is actually two tiny, beautiful sandy coves below a wooded hillside. The overall setting is idyllic, especially if you visit during the week…

  • Katonga

    Katonga

    2.5 MILES

    This large and colourful fishing village is quite a spectacle when the 200-plus wooden boats pull in with their catch. During the darkest half of the moon…

  • Port

    Port

    4.31 MILES

    Many people find Ujiji’s beach and small dhow port a charming step back into centuries past. They don't use power tools to build the boats, so the…

  • Kibirizi

    Kibirizi

    1.45 MILES

    There are many fishermen at Kibirizi, 2km north of town by the oil depots. The early-afternoon loading of the lake taxis is impressive in a noisy,…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Tanzania attractions

1. Kibirizi

1.45 MILES

There are many fishermen at Kibirizi, 2km north of town by the oil depots. The early-afternoon loading of the lake taxis is impressive in a noisy,…

2. Katonga

2.5 MILES

This large and colourful fishing village is quite a spectacle when the 200-plus wooden boats pull in with their catch. During the darkest half of the moon…

3. Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

2.71 MILES

Jakobsen's is actually two tiny, beautiful sandy coves below a wooded hillside. The overall setting is idyllic, especially if you visit during the week…

4. Livingstone Memorial Museum

4.26 MILES

The site where the immortal words, ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ were uttered by Stanley on meeting Livingstone in 1871 is commemorated by a stark grey…

5. Port

4.31 MILES

Many people find Ujiji’s beach and small dhow port a charming step back into centuries past. They don't use power tools to build the boats, so the…

6. Gombe National Park

9.72 MILES

With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given…