Welcome to Dar es Salaam
Rimming the central area is Kivukoni Front, with a bustling fish market where dhows dock at dawn to offload the night's catch. Excellent craft markets and restaurants abound, and nearby sandy beaches and islands beckon.
Dar es Salaam’s architecture is a mixture of African, Arab, Indian and German, although much of this is now dwarfed by towering high-rises. Many travellers bypass ‘Dar’ completely; those that linger will encounter the city’s eclectic cultural mix and languid vibe.
Top experiences in Dar es Salaam
Amazing hotels and hostels
Dar es Salaam activities
Full-Day Zanzibar Island Tour from Dar Es Salaam
Get picked up from your Dar Es Salaam hotel between 5:30am and 6am. Begin your drive to the ferry and hop on the boat departing to Zanzibar come 7am. Anticipate an arrival on the island around 9am. A driver/Guide will pick you up from the ferry in Zanzibar and bring you to the Prison Island by Dhow Cruise. Take a tour around the island, swimming and sunbathing along the way. Enjoy your time for approximately 2-hours before returning to Stone Town. After your tour of Prison Island, head to the spice farms, where you will have an opportunity to taste and buy different spices. Two hours later, head to the center of Stone Town for lunch and refreshments. Once you finish your lunch, enjoy a tour of Stone Town as your guide gives you the rich background history of this island. Visit different museums in town, an old church, and an ancient market while en-route to the ferry. Upon your arrival in Dar you will be picked and transferred back to your hotel.
3-Day Safari in Mikumi National Park
Day 1: Arrive in Dar es Salaam. Upon arrival at the Dar ES Salaam International Airport, you will be met by a driver who will transfer you to the Transit Motel for an overnight stay. Day 2: Dar es Salaam to Mikumi National Park. At around 7:30 AM, you will be picked up from your Motel and driven to Mikumi National Park with your packed lunch. Arrive for an afternoon game drive that will last until sunset. Enjoy an evening drive to the Morio Motel in Mikumi town for dinner and an overnight stay. All meals includedDay 3: Return to Dar es Salaam. After an early morning (sunrise game viewing) game drive, return to your accommodation for breakfast and prepare to check out. By noon, you will start driving back to Dar es Salaam and have lunch at Morogoro Town. Your guide will bring you back to the airport in the early evening.
22-Day Overland Zanzibar Victoria Falls and Kruger Tour from Dar es Salaam
On this tour you will be fortunate to get the best of all worlds; the beach and the bush of South East Africa, along with all the cultural experiences in between. Our unique itinerary has been carefully designed to maximize your experiences in the time you have exploring this incredible continent with us. Right from the start we head to the historically rich Zanzibar Island; exploring the many cultural aspects of Stonetown and heading to the iconic tropical waters and sun kissed beaches of the north. Marvel at the expansive Lake Malawi, where the sheer size takes your breath away. Greet smiling faces in Zambia en route to one of nature’s wonders of the world, Victoria Falls, all while taking in the differentiating countryside and the heartwarming feeling of Africa. Finish with two favorable game parks – Matobo NP and Kruger NP, cultivating even more safari moments making this a totally unforgettable tour.
Private Arrival Transfer in Dar es Salam
Enjoy an air conditioned vehicle private transfer from the Airport to your hotel or resort in Dar es Salam.On arrival you will be met by the driver who will escort you to the waiting vehicle vehicle and and transfer you to the hotel. Arrival transfer from the airport to your hotel will include a meet and greet service and this transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will all your travel requirements.Arrive at your scheduled flight at Dar es Salam airport, after clearing your immigration and customs exit the arrival hall and you will be met by a representative waiting with the lagi bearing your name. After the introduction you will be transferred to the hotel, on arrival at your hotel the driver will assist you with your luggage.
Private Departure Airport Transfer Dar es Salam
Enjoy an air conditioned vehicle private transfer from your hotel or resort in Dar es Salam.On arrival you will be met by the driver who will escort you to the waiting vehicle vehicle and and transfer you to the Airport. Departure transfer from the hotel to the Airport will include a meet and greet service and this transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will all your travel requirements.Depart at your scheduled flight at Dar es Salam airport, after checking out from the hotel the representative will be waiting in the hotel lobby . After the introduction you will be transferred to the Airport, on arrival at the airport the driver will assist you with your luggage.
City Of Peace - Dar es Salam City Tour
