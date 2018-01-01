Full-Day Zanzibar Island Tour from Dar Es Salaam

Get picked up from your Dar Es Salaam hotel between 5:30am and 6am. Begin your drive to the ferry and hop on the boat departing to Zanzibar come 7am. Anticipate an arrival on the island around 9am. A driver/Guide will pick you up from the ferry in Zanzibar and bring you to the Prison Island by Dhow Cruise. Take a tour around the island, swimming and sunbathing along the way. Enjoy your time for approximately 2-hours before returning to Stone Town. After your tour of Prison Island, head to the spice farms, where you will have an opportunity to taste and buy different spices. Two hours later, head to the center of Stone Town for lunch and refreshments. Once you finish your lunch, enjoy a tour of Stone Town as your guide gives you the rich background history of this island. Visit different museums in town, an old church, and an ancient market while en-route to the ferry. Upon your arrival in Dar you will be picked and transferred back to your hotel.