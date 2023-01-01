Village Museum

This open-air museum features a collection of authentically constructed dwellings illustrating traditional life in various parts of Tanzania. Each house is furnished with typical items and surrounded by small plots of crops, while 'villagers' demonstrate traditional skills such as weaving, pottery and carving. Traditional tribal dance performances also take place daily, whenever there is sufficient demand.

The museum is 9km north of the city centre; Mwenge dalla-dallas run there from New Posta transport stand (Tsh400, 45 minutes). Get off at 'Makumbusho'; the museum is across the street.