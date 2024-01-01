This bronze statue, dedicated to Africans killed in WWI, is now a favourite haunt of street touts and dubious moneychangers.
Askari Monument
Dar es Salaam
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.85 MILES
Aiming to be the leading contemporary art centre in Tanzania, Nafasi is a complex of studios housed in an old industrial warehouse in Mikocheni. Many…
National Museum & House of Culture
0.36 MILES
The National Museum houses a copy of the famous fossil discoveries of zinjanthropus ('nutcracker man') from Olduvai Gorge, plus other archaeological finds…
4.11 MILES
This open-air museum features a collection of authentically constructed dwellings illustrating traditional life in various parts of Tanzania. Each house…
Dar es Salaam Marine Reserve System
9.23 MILES
The uninhabited islands of Bongoyo, Mbudya, Pangavini and Fungu Yasini, just off the coastline north of Dar es Salaam, form this marine reserve system…
0.73 MILES
Head down to the Kivukoni fish market in the early morning to see fishers flog their catch to restauranteurs and homemakers with all the zeal of Wall St…
0.22 MILES
This spired, Gothic-style, Roman Catholic cathedral was built at the turn of the 19th century by German missionaries. In addition to the striking stained…
0.61 MILES
An imposing complex set amid large grounds, the State House was originally built by the Germans and rebuilt after WWI by the British.
0.12 MILES
A striking edifice, with a red-roofed belfry overlooking the water, a rather stern Gothic interior and a marvellous, new handmade organ, this is one of…
