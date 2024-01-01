Askari Monument

Dar es Salaam

This bronze statue, dedicated to Africans killed in WWI, is now a favourite haunt of street touts and dubious moneychangers.

  • Nafasi Art Space

    Nafasi Art Space

    4.85 MILES

    Aiming to be the leading contemporary art centre in Tanzania, Nafasi is a complex of studios housed in an old industrial warehouse in Mikocheni. Many…

  • Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, National Museum

    National Museum & House of Culture

    0.36 MILES

    The National Museum houses a copy of the famous fossil discoveries of zinjanthropus ('nutcracker man') from Olduvai Gorge, plus other archaeological finds…

  • Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, the Village Museum is a series of authentic dwellings depicting the traditional lifestyle of various regions of the country

    Village Museum

    4.11 MILES

    This open-air museum features a collection of authentically constructed dwellings illustrating traditional life in various parts of Tanzania. Each house…

  • Dar es Salaam Marine Reserve System

    Dar es Salaam Marine Reserve System

    9.23 MILES

    The uninhabited islands of Bongoyo, Mbudya, Pangavini and Fungu Yasini, just off the coastline north of Dar es Salaam, form this marine reserve system…

  • Fish Market

    Fish Market

    0.73 MILES

    Head down to the Kivukoni fish market in the early morning to see fishers flog their catch to restauranteurs and homemakers with all the zeal of Wall St…

  • St Joseph Cathedral

    St Joseph Cathedral

    0.22 MILES

    This spired, Gothic-style, Roman Catholic cathedral was built at the turn of the 19th century by German missionaries. In addition to the striking stained…

  • State House

    State House

    0.61 MILES

    An imposing complex set amid large grounds, the State House was originally built by the Germans and rebuilt after WWI by the British.

  • Azania Front Lutheran Church

    Azania Front Lutheran Church

    0.12 MILES

    A striking edifice, with a red-roofed belfry overlooking the water, a rather stern Gothic interior and a marvellous, new handmade organ, this is one of…

