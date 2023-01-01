Dar es Salaam Marine Reserve System

The uninhabited islands of Bongoyo, Mbudya, Pangavini and Fungu Yasini, just off the coastline north of Dar es Salaam, form this marine reserve system. Bongoyo and Mbudya – the two most visited islands, and the only ones with tourist facilities, offer attractive beaches backed by dense vegetation. Swimming is possible at any time, unlike on mainland beaches, where swimming is tide dependent. The islands are also home to coconut crabs, and dolphins can sometimes be spotted in the surrounding waters.

There are several nearby dive sites, most off the islands’ eastern sides. Fungu Yasini is a large sandbank without vegetation, while Pangavini has only a tiny beach area. Much of its perimeter is low coral outcrops, making docking difficult, and it’s seldom visited.

The admission fee to enter the reserve, including visiting any of the islands, is included in the price of excursions and collected before departure.