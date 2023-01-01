National Museum & House of Culture

The National Museum houses a copy of the famous fossil discoveries of zinjanthropus ('nutcracker man') from Olduvai Gorge, plus other archaeological finds. Wander through the History Room and ethnographic collection for insights into Tanzania's past and its mosaic of cultures, including the Shirazi civilisation of Kilwa, the Zanzibar slave trade, and the German and British colonial periods. Despite renovations, however, the museum still has much work to do on appropriate displays and the curation of a coherent narrative.

For vintage auto aficionados, there’s a small special collection, including the Rolls-Royce used first by the British colonial government and later by Julius Nyerere. The new extension, the House of Culture, provides an educational resource centre, a contemporary concert venue and a display area for contemporary art.