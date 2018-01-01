Welcome to Matema
This quiet lakeside settlement is the only spot on northern Lake Nyasa that has any sort of tourist infrastructure, and with its stunning beachside setting backed by the Livingstone Mountains rising steeply up from the water, it makes an ideal and very family-friendly place to relax for a few days.
Here you can arrange walks and dugout canoe rides through your accommodation or simply lounge on the beach. On Saturdays, there’s a pottery market at Lyulilo village, about 2km east of Matema village centre along the lakeshore, where Kisi pots from Ikombe are sold.
