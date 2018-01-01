Welcome to Makambako

Makambako (a stop on the Tazara railway line) is a windy highland town where the road from Songea and Njombe meets the Dar es Salaam–Mbeya highway. Geographically the area marks the end of the Eastern Arc mountain range and the start of the Southern Highlands. Makambako, dominated by Bena people, is also notable for its large market, which includes an extensive used-clothes section. Otherwise there's no real reason to stop here other than as a lunch stop if you are driving, or to get off the train and onto the bus to head south to Njombe and Songea.