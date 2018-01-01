Welcome to Kyela

Kyela is the closest town to Itungi – the port 11km to the south where the Lake Malawi ferries begin and end their journey along the Tanzanian lakeshore. It's a scruffy, nondescript transit town, and there’s no reason to linger unless your boat arrives late at Itungi and you need somewhere to spend the night. The surrounding region, much of which is wetlands dotted with rice paddies, is more appealing.