Welcome to Dodoma
Dodoma was a nice idea at the time. Like all custom-built capitals – think Abuja or Yamoussoukro in Africa, Brasilia or Canberra elsewhere – Dodoma never really caught on and lacks a certain authenticity and the atmosphere that goes with it, though that may be set to change as President Magufuli is keen to accelerate the capital's role.
In the meantime, the grandiose street layout and the imposing architecture of many places of worship and government buildings sharply contrasts with the humdrum reality of daily life, and makes Dodoma feel as though it’s dressed in clothes that are several sizes too big.
Because Dodoma has so many government buildings, be careful taking photos.
Top experiences in Dodoma
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.