Varzob Reservoir

Dushanbe

This small lake in the middle of the Varzob Valley is a half-hour drive (30km) north of Dushanbe. The whole river valley is dotted with chaikhanas and small pensions and attracts crowds of city dwellers on summer weekends. It makes a pleasant place for a picnic, a stroll round the lake or a snooze on a teahouse daybed.

