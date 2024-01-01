This small lake in the middle of the Varzob Valley is a half-hour drive (30km) north of Dushanbe. The whole river valley is dotted with chaikhanas and small pensions and attracts crowds of city dwellers on summer weekends. It makes a pleasant place for a picnic, a stroll round the lake or a snooze on a teahouse daybed.
Varzob Reservoir
Dushanbe
