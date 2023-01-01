World's Biggest Teahouse

This vast festival of modern architecture, based on traditional architectural design and encompassing some exquisite national motifs, is used for the hosting of foreign dignitaries and delegations. Originally envisaged as the world's largest teahouse, the building can host 3200 guests and is now used more as a conference centre and banqueting hall. Tours of the interior, with its inlaid marble, carved wood work and tiling produced by local craftsmen, are occasionally available – it's best to call in on the off-chance.