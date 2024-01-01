Palace of Nations

Dushanbe

This grand modern building, dubbed locally as the White House, is the official seat of the president of Tajikistan. Although closed to the public, its gleaming white structure, with golden dome and multiple four-storey high pillars, makes an impressive piece of foreground against Dushanbe's panorama of snow-capped mountains.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rudaki Park and the monument to the poet Muhammad Rudaki in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    Rudaki Park

    0.23 MILES

    Extensive Rudaki Park, with its beautiful canopy of mature trees, offers a series of pathways through flower gardens and alongside lakes and fountains…

  • The statue of Ismoil Somoni in the central square of Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    Statue of Ismoil Somoni

    0.38 MILES

    One of Dushanbe’s most impressive modern monuments, this statue celebrates the 10th-century founder of the Samanid dynasty. With an art-deco quality to…

  • Ethnography Museum

    Ethnography Museum

    0.93 MILES

    Sharing the same complex as the National Museum of Antiquities, this small museum houses an exquisite collection of traditional Tajikistan clothing …

  • Hisor Fortress, Hissor, Tajikistan.

    Hissar Fort

    11.96 MILES

    Pictured on the 20TJS banknote and just 30km west of Dushanbe, the remains of this 18th-century fort make for an interesting day trip from the capital…

  • Statue of the famous Persian poet Rudaki in Rudaki Park.

    Rudaki Statue

    0.26 MILES

    Beneath an impressive arc of blue mosaic stars, the nation's most revered poet, Rudaki, is honoured here at the heart of the central park named after him…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    0.4 MILES

    Tajikistan's national museum is housed in an impressive modern building with an elliptical roof and giant atrium. The collection encompasses three main…

  • Gurminj Museum

    Gurminj Museum

    0.58 MILES

    Hidden within a private family compound behind unmarked green gates is a precious collection of antique musical instruments originating from across…

