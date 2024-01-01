Palace of Nations

This grand modern building, dubbed locally as the White House, is the official seat of the president of Tajikistan. Although closed to the public, its gleaming white structure, with golden dome and multiple four-storey high pillars, makes an impressive piece of foreground against Dushanbe's panorama of snow-capped mountains.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.23 MILES
Extensive Rudaki Park, with its beautiful canopy of mature trees, offers a series of pathways through flower gardens and alongside lakes and fountains…
0.38 MILES
One of Dushanbe’s most impressive modern monuments, this statue celebrates the 10th-century founder of the Samanid dynasty. With an art-deco quality to…
0.93 MILES
Sharing the same complex as the National Museum of Antiquities, this small museum houses an exquisite collection of traditional Tajikistan clothing …
11.96 MILES
Pictured on the 20TJS banknote and just 30km west of Dushanbe, the remains of this 18th-century fort make for an interesting day trip from the capital…
0.26 MILES
Beneath an impressive arc of blue mosaic stars, the nation's most revered poet, Rudaki, is honoured here at the heart of the central park named after him…
0.4 MILES
Tajikistan's national museum is housed in an impressive modern building with an elliptical roof and giant atrium. The collection encompasses three main…
National Museum of Antiquities of Tajikistan
0.93 MILES
Looking almost as aged as some of the exhibits it houses, this dusty old museum, with its threadbare carpets and uneven floors, has a certain charm about…
0.58 MILES
Hidden within a private family compound behind unmarked green gates is a precious collection of antique musical instruments originating from across…
Nearby Dushanbe attractions
