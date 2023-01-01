Gurminj Museum

Hidden within a private family compound behind unmarked green gates is a precious collection of antique musical instruments originating from across Central Asia. The collection took over 20 years to assemble and was housed with support from the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. While the original owner (a renowned musician) died in 2003, the family has continued a tradition of music-making within the museum's three darkened rooms.

Concerts are something of an ad hoc affair, but 5pm on a Saturday in summer is good time to aim for.

The museum entrance is located diagonally opposite the obvious 'justice' mosaic.