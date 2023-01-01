The extensive Botanical Gardens, with its Persepolis-inspired gateway, is home to a fine collection of mature deciduous trees (labelled in Latin) and offers a shady retreat in the heat of the summer. A favourite with courting couples and strolling families, it also features a series of fitness stations, many designed for children. The park comes alive on Saturday afternoons when one of the many elaborate wooden pavilions becomes a showcase for local musical talent.
Botanical Gardens
Dushanbe
