Xihu Sugar Refinery

The heavy roller mills, boiling vats and centrifuges you see in this large and photogenic refinery once produced the largest volume of sugar per day in Taiwan. The refinery, in operation from 1921 to 2002, also has a lovely park, an ice-cream production facility with an attached supermarket, and vintage locomotives you can ride on for NT$100. They depart on the hour (except noon) from 10am to 4pm on weekends.

From Changhua train station, take a Xihu-bound train and disembark at Xihua station, then follow the signs.