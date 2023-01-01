Su Ho Paper Museum

Fulfilling the lifelong dream of Taiwanese paper-maker Chen Su-ho, this stylish four-storey museum displays a working traditional paper mill and temporary exhibits. It has a focus on paper sculpture and installation art, as well as good overviews of paper-making around the world and in Taiwan. For a DIY experience, join the daily paper-making classes for kids at 10am, 11am, 2pm and 3pm.

At the museum shop you can purchase cards, posters and other elegant designs constructed from handmade paper, such as crinkly clocks and pink-splodged cherry-blossom sheets. And before you leave the building, check out the bathrooms; you'll never feel so grateful to be alive in modern times.