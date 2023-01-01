Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab

This sprawling complex, formerly the Air Force Command Headquarters, was turned over to the Ministry of Culture in 2018 to develop as a space for young innovators and for hosting art and cultural events. At the time of writing, not much was going on but it's a lovely huge space to walk around (although fairly eerie at night). Several of the red-brick and whitewashed buildings, typical of Taiwan's institutional architecture from the 1950s to 1960s, still bear their Air Force insignia.

As the site is developed, it's likely there'll be exhibitions and performances to see here. A July festival is promised. Check the website for events. In the meantime, there is the excellent Red Room for community theatre and music. Don't miss the Political Warfare Building and its camouflage bunker.