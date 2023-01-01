The only Taoist temple on the mountain, Quanhua Temple (c 1897) is dedicated to the Jade Emperor. The elaborate main hall is built into a recess in the sandstone cliff face, overlooking Futian Temple below. From here you can take in a dazzling landscape of soaring swallowtail ridgelines and vivid decorative dragons, carps and phoenixes on the tapering temple eaves.

If you're feeling energetic (and didn't already hike here from the back of the mountain), you can climb the old pilgrim's trail up the cliff face to Wangyueh Pavilion, Shitoushan's highest point. The steep climb (mostly steps) takes about 40 minutes, with food and drink available at the top.