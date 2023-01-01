Zhitian Temple

A charming traditional temple (c1835) dedicated to Guanyin. Notable features to look for include the carved stone pillars, both out front and especially within the main hall, which features tales in relief from The Twenty-four Filial Exemplars, a classic work promoting Confucian values.

Also note the painted beams, the carved wood brackets and the panels of excellent cochin pottery to the right and left of the main hall. On the roof, look for an assortment of crustaceans (representing official promotion) and shaggy yellow lions in jiǎnniàn (a mosaic-like decorative style unique to Taiwan).