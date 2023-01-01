Jiang A-sin Mansion

This sumptuous mansion, built in the late 1940s, served as the home and reception hall of wealthy Beipu tea merchant and county councillor, Jiang A-sin. It was designed by Taiwanese architect Peng Yuli (彭玉理), who took inspiration from western-style Japanese architecture, and was built using the finest materials, as evidenced by the woodwork and the window embellishments.

Proportions may look a little off to the trained eye as measurements followed Chinese feng shui principles. Although only open to the general public from Friday to Sunday, you can visit from Tuesday to Thursday if you prebook a tour (minimum five people, NT$100 per person). Call or email Mr Peter Wu. The mansion is completely closed on Mondays.