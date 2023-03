If you're in Hsinchu on a weekend, don't miss this fantastic collection of treasures, which includes a four-poster bed of pure jade, dragon boats made of ivory, and even a dinosaur carcass. The artefacts, collected over a 20-year period, are maintained by Pu Tian Temple, on the slopes of Guqifeng about 5km south of town. To get here, take a taxi from downtown (NT$250) or bus 20 from Zhongzheng Rd, near the train station.