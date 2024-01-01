Xiangtian Lake

Northern Taiwan

Often swathed in mist, this small, high-altitude lake (738m) is sacred to the Saisiyat people, of whom you can learn more about in the Folklore Museum on its shore. Buses to here leave from Nanzhuang Visitor Centre.

