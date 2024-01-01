Often swathed in mist, this small, high-altitude lake (738m) is sacred to the Saisiyat people, of whom you can learn more about in the Folklore Museum on its shore. Buses to here leave from Nanzhuang Visitor Centre.
Xiangtian Lake
Northern Taiwan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.83 MILES
First built in 1748, and masterfully restored in 1924, this Hsinchu landmark has the highest rank of all the city god temples in Taiwan, and is a splendid…
4.34 MILES
The only Taoist temple on the mountain, Quanhua Temple (c 1897) is dedicated to the Jade Emperor. The elaborate main hall is built into a recess in the…
27.01 MILES
This 63.9 sq km expanse of mixed forest holds one of the largest stands of ancient red hinoki cypress trees left in Taiwan. The most ancient of the…
27.35 MILES
Built by a devout Taichung family in the 1920s, Pi-Lu Buddhist Monastery looks more like a mansion than a monastery, with its red-bricked facade, Doric…
23.64 MILES
Wuling Farm, also known as Wuling Forest Recreation Area (武陵國家森林遊樂區), is a relaxing mountain retreat popular with Taiwanese families who come for the…
24.13 MILES
Home to 152 unwanted Chiang Kai-shek statues, this open-air sculpture park is a hoot (surely unintentionally), with promenades of Chiang busts and clumps…
8.19 MILES
This sumptuous mansion, built in the late 1940s, served as the home and reception hall of wealthy Beipu tea merchant and county councillor, Jiang A-sin…
2.5 MILES
The village of Nanzhuang is a low-slung time warp of clapboard houses, shops and tourist stalls that makes for a great couple of hours strolling…
Nearby Northern Taiwan attractions
0.04 MILES
On the shore of Xiangtian Lake, this museum is dedicated to the Saisiyat (賽夏族) and their intriguing Festival of the Short People (賽夏族矮靈祭; Sàixiàzú Ǎlíngjì…
2.5 MILES
The village of Nanzhuang is a low-slung time warp of clapboard houses, shops and tourist stalls that makes for a great couple of hours strolling…
3.01 MILES
High-altitude Luchang Village is in a stunningly beautiful setting reached via a deep canyon road 15km southeast of Nanzhuang village. There is no bus…
4.3 MILES
This temple is dedicated to the Ksitigarbha bodhisattva, one of the most beloved divinities in Japan (where he is known as Jizō). One level lower down the…
4.34 MILES
The only Taoist temple on the mountain, Quanhua Temple (c 1897) is dedicated to the Jade Emperor. The elaborate main hall is built into a recess in the…
6. Guanwu Forest Recreation Area
7.32 MILES
If you're looking for a more-rugged experience compared with the tame resort atmosphere of a place like Alishan, Guanwu is one of the better forest…
8.17 MILES
A charming traditional temple (c1835) dedicated to Guanyin. Notable features to look for include the carved stone pillars, both out front and especially…
8.19 MILES
This sumptuous mansion, built in the late 1940s, served as the home and reception hall of wealthy Beipu tea merchant and county councillor, Jiang A-sin…