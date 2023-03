High-altitude Luchang Village is in a stunningly beautiful setting reached via a deep canyon road 15km southeast of Nanzhuang village. There is no bus here, so you'll have to take a taxi from Nanzhuang if you don't have your own transport. A few kilometres further up the road is the trailhead to the 2220m-high Jiali Mountain (加里山; Jiālǐ Shān).