Signposted down paved switchbacks off the east coast road, Youzihu is a ghost village whose overgrown ruins sit on a cove set behind a dramatic array of stone formations and a rock-pool waterfront lashed by pounding waves. For a bracing walk (low tide only), head north to a large sea-eroded cave.
Youzihu
Eastern Taiwan & Taroko National Park
24.4 MILES
For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…
0.97 MILES
Green Island's windswept northeast corner was completely out of bounds for much of the 20th century, occupied by a large prison camp. Here, political…
23.84 MILES
A spur line once brought trains to the centre of Taitung. That line was decommissioned in 2001 and has since been turned into an excellent cycle path. The…
0.37 MILES
One of the most beautiful viewpoints on Green Island is reached by walking a 300m path along a precipitous high promontory called Little Great Wall. This…
27.39 MILES
This hi-tech and engaging if occasionally disorientating museum charts Taiwan’s geological birth and human prehistory as well as introducing the island's…
26.87 MILES
On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway…
22.97 MILES
One of the east coast's most appealing concentrations of craft shops, artists' workshops and quirky cafes is clustered around the former sugar refinery…
22.77 MILES
A pleasant place to smell the sea air, this park's signature feature is known immodestly as the Taitung International Landmark (台東國際地標; Táidōng Guójì…
