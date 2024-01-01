Youzihu

Eastern Taiwan & Taroko National Park

Signposted down paved switchbacks off the east coast road, Youzihu is a ghost village whose overgrown ruins sit on a cove set behind a dramatic array of stone formations and a rock-pool waterfront lashed by pounding waves. For a bracing walk (low tide only), head north to a large sea-eroded cave.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Moonlight Inn

    Moonlight Inn

    24.4 MILES

    For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…

  • National Human Rights Museum

    National Human Rights Museum

    0.97 MILES

    Green Island's windswept northeast corner was completely out of bounds for much of the 20th century, occupied by a large prison camp. Here, political…

  • Taitung Railway Art Village

    Taitung Railway Art Village

    23.84 MILES

    A spur line once brought trains to the centre of Taitung. That line was decommissioned in 2001 and has since been turned into an excellent cycle path. The…

  • Little Great Wall

    Little Great Wall

    0.37 MILES

    One of the most beautiful viewpoints on Green Island is reached by walking a 300m path along a precipitous high promontory called Little Great Wall. This…

  • National Museum of Prehistory

    National Museum of Prehistory

    27.39 MILES

    This hi-tech and engaging if occasionally disorientating museum charts Taiwan’s geological birth and human prehistory as well as introducing the island's…

  • Amis Folk Centre

    Amis Folk Centre

    26.87 MILES

    On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway…

  • Dulan Sugar Factory

    Dulan Sugar Factory

    22.97 MILES

    One of the east coast's most appealing concentrations of craft shops, artists' workshops and quirky cafes is clustered around the former sugar refinery…

  • Seashore Park

    Seashore Park

    22.77 MILES

    A pleasant place to smell the sea air, this park's signature feature is known immodestly as the Taitung International Landmark (台東國際地標; Táidōng Guójì…

