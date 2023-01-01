One of the most beautiful viewpoints on Green Island is reached by walking a 300m path along a precipitous high promontory called Little Great Wall. This was formed as the northern crater lip of the volcano that produced Green Island. From a pair of pavilions, gaze down across the crater bay, Haishenping (海參坪; Hǎishēnpíng), to a natural rock arch called Sleeping Beauty (睡美人; Shuì Měirén).

Sleeping Beauty is one of the formations that actually resembles her name... at least once you figure out that the arch is her neck.