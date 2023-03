The Schiffbau is symbolic of the renaissance of once-industrial western Zürich. Once a mighty factory churning out lake steamers and, until 1992, turbine-engine parts, this enormous shell has been turned (at considerable cost) into the seat of the Schauspielhaus, a huge theatre, with three stages. It's worth visiting just to have a look inside. The venue is also home to a stylish restaurant, an upstairs bar and jazz den Moods.