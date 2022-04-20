This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
Vevey
There's something very special about Vevey that's hard to put your finger on, something only those in the know would understand. Perhaps that's what gives the place its charm; a certain understated swankiness that's a little bit stuck in the 1970s and a little bit chic and cutting edge. It's not as over-the-top as fussy, fancy Montreux and it's just the place for Lausanne's brainy rebels when they graduate from university and decide they'd rather be vignerons (winegrowers) than scientists. It's just that kind of place: a little bit different. In a very good way.
However you look at Vevey, one thing is for sure: its position is perhaps the best on Lake Geneva, looking deep into the crux of the Alps across the shore. Vevey's Old Town is tiny but delightful, with a lakeside central square and promenade, some great museums, secret beaches, one hell of a hotel, and did we mention Nestlé?
Explore Vevey
- Chaplin's World
This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
- Alimentarium
Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…
- VVilla Le Lac
Declared a World Heritage Site in 2016, Villa Le Lac, built by world-renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier between 1923 and 1924, is a must for…
- Mont Pélerin
Ride the GoldenPass funicular from Vevey (Sfr14, 11 minutes, every 20 minutes) through vineyards to the village of Chardonne, and onwards to the foot of…
- Musée Suisse du Jeu
An amusing spot for kids, the Swiss Game Museum has games arranged by theme – educational, strategic, simulation, skill and chance – and there are several…
- MMusée Jenisch
This museum exhibits Swiss art from the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as a broad collection of works on paper by international artists. Check out the…
- AAscenseur Plein Ciel
This glass elevator atop Mont Pélerin whisks you a further 65m higher to a viewing platform from where the panorama of Lavaux, Lake Geneva, the Jura and…
- CChemin de Fer – Musée Blonay-Chamby
This fun-for-the-whole-family steam-railway museum 6km east of Vevey has a fabulous permanent collection of locomotives and rolling stock, plus regular…
- MMusée Suisse de l’Appareil Photographique
Focussing on the instrument rather than the image, this photography museum explores inventors, techniques and equipment and is a must for gear nuts.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vevey.
See
Chaplin's World
This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
See
Alimentarium
Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…
See
Villa Le Lac
Declared a World Heritage Site in 2016, Villa Le Lac, built by world-renowned Swiss architect Le Corbusier between 1923 and 1924, is a must for…
See
Mont Pélerin
Ride the GoldenPass funicular from Vevey (Sfr14, 11 minutes, every 20 minutes) through vineyards to the village of Chardonne, and onwards to the foot of…
See
Musée Suisse du Jeu
An amusing spot for kids, the Swiss Game Museum has games arranged by theme – educational, strategic, simulation, skill and chance – and there are several…
See
Musée Jenisch
This museum exhibits Swiss art from the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as a broad collection of works on paper by international artists. Check out the…
See
Ascenseur Plein Ciel
This glass elevator atop Mont Pélerin whisks you a further 65m higher to a viewing platform from where the panorama of Lavaux, Lake Geneva, the Jura and…
See
Chemin de Fer – Musée Blonay-Chamby
This fun-for-the-whole-family steam-railway museum 6km east of Vevey has a fabulous permanent collection of locomotives and rolling stock, plus regular…
See
Musée Suisse de l’Appareil Photographique
Focussing on the instrument rather than the image, this photography museum explores inventors, techniques and equipment and is a must for gear nuts.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Vevey
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.