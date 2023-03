A smooth road follows a mountain stream through this valley, where narrow meadows are cradled between steep rocky walls. Its tightly huddled stone and slate-roofed hamlets are irresistible. The impossibly pretty grey-stone hamlet of Foroglio is dominated by the wispy spray of its 100m waterfall.

The last village in the valley is San Carlo, where a cable car swings up to Robiei Dam and its vivid aqua-blue reservoir. It's terrific hiking terrain up here.