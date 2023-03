The centrepiece of Cevio is its vibrant 16th-century Pretorio (magistrate’s court), covered in the family coats-of-arms of many of the area’s rulers, mostly from the 17th century. About 1km away, the heart of the Old Town is graced with 16th-century mansions. A short walk away (signposted) are grotti, cellars carved out of great blocks of granite that tumbled onto the town here in a landslide.