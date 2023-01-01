Scenically perched on the lake, turreted Schloss Oberhofen was wrested from Habsburg control after the Battle of Sempach (1386) and now traces Bernese life from the 16th to the 19th centuries. A spin takes in the frescoed chapel, ornate Napoleonic drawing room and Turkish smoking room. The manicured English landscaped gardens command arresting views of the Bernese Alps. Oberhofen is 25 minutes by boat from Thun (one way/return Sfr13/22). Alternatively, it's a 20-minute ride on bus 21 (Sfr3).