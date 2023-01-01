Thun Altstadt

It’s a pleasure to wander Thun’s attractive riverfront Old Town, where plazas and lanes are punctuated by 15th- and 16th-century townhouses. A stroll takes in the 300-year-old Untere Schleusenbrücke, a covered wooden bridge that is a mass of pink and purple flowers in summer. Nearby is the split-level, flag-bedecked Obere Hauptgasse, with its arcades concealing boutiques and galleries. At the street’s northern tip is cobblestone Rathausplatz, centred on a fountain and framed by arcaded buildings.