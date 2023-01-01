Schadau Park

These beautiful botanical gardens spread along the shores of Lake Thun, with sublime views to the snowcapped Jungfrau range on clear days. The grounds bristle with tulips and crocuses in spring, rhododendrons in summer and golden beech trees in autumn. In the park you'll find the mid-19th-century, candyfloss-pink Schloss Schadau (now a restaurant), 1250-year-old Kirche Scherzlingen, and the early-19th-century Thun Panorama, one of the world’s oldest panoramic paintings.