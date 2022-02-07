Northeastern Switzerland is the place to tiptoe off the map and back to nature for a few days. Country lanes unravel like spools of thread, weaving through Appenzell’s patchwork meadows, past the steel-blue waters of Walensee and south to remote hamlets engulfed by the glacier-licked peaks of the Glarus Alps. This region calls for slow touring, whether you’re cycling through cornfields and apple orchards on a cloudless summer’s day or walking through Klettgau’s gold-tinged vineyards in the diffused light of autumn.

From the thunderous Rheinfall to the still waters of Lake Constance, nature here is on a grand scale. Completing the storybook tableau are castle-topped towns such as Stein am Rhein and Schaffhausen, their facades adorned with frescos and oriel windows, while in graceful St Gallen, the abbey library will take your breath away with its rococo splendour.