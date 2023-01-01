For a little Alpine fun, take the winding mountain road to Flumserberg, perched high above the lake and facing the impenetrable rock wall of the Churfirsten range. The mountain is the starting point for high-Alpine hikes like the 13km 7-Gipfel Tour. For families, there are buggy-friendly footpaths, adventure playgrounds and a toboggan run, Floomzer. In winter the same slopes lure skiers and snowboarders, who pound the powder on 65km of well-maintained pistes. A one-day ski pass costs Sfr58/29 per adult/child.