This series of three colossal waterfalls, thundering 585m from top to bottom, is fuelled by underground rivers running through the mountain rock from as far away as the peak of Säntis. Shooting over a sheer cliff face, the middle waterfall, a 305m single drop, is considered to be Switzerland’s highest. The closest you can reach by car is the town of Betlis; the falls are a 30-minute hike from the road.