St Gallen's twin-towered, mid-18th-century cathedral is only slightly less ornate than the world-famous Stiftsbibliothek library nearby. The cathedral features dark and stormy frescos and mint-green stucco embellishments. The cupola shows a vision of paradise with the Holy Trinity at the centre. Oddly, entry is by two modest doors on the north flank – there is no door in the main facade, which is actually the cathedral’s apse. Concerts are sometimes held; consult www.dommusik-sg.ch. The cathedral is closed during services.