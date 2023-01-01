Appenzeller Schaukäserei

Cheese-lovers won't want to miss out on a visit to this dairy, where an iPad tour gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the cheesemaking process, including a peek in the cellar, where 12,500 rounds of cheese are regularly bathed in herb-infused brine. Or you can go it alone and round things out with a tasting of five Appenzeller cheeses. Bus 193 runs hourly to Stein (Sfr7.20, 21 minutes) from Appenzell.

There's also a restaurant dishing up cheese specialities like Käsehörnli (a creamy local take on macaroni) and a shop where you can stock up on cheese to take home. The website posts details of live folk-music and yodelling events, which take place roughly once a month.