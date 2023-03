Rising in a pyramid above Lake Lugano, 1097m Monte San Giorgio has become Ticino’s mountain of myth thanks to its rich stash of Triassic marine-life fossils, which have won it Unesco World Heritage status. A four-hour, 12km circular trail takes you up from Meride. An old mule track wends through thick forest to the summit, commanding fine lake views, then you’ll descend on a path with panels detailing the fossils and their excavation sites.