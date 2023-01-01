Popping up between Italy and Switzerland, the 1704m peak of Monte Generoso has far-reaching views across a patchwork of lakes and mountains. The rack-and-pinion railway that departs from Capolago roughly hourly has been trundling to the top since 1890. Some 51km of marked footpaths fan out from the summit, among them an hour-long nature trail that gives you a handle on local wildlife, which includes a sizeable chamois colony. The mountain also attracts climbers, mountain bikers and paragliders.