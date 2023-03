Lugano's very own Sugarloaf Mountain, the 912m peak of Monte San Salvatore has riveting 360-degree views over Lago di Lugano and southern Ticino to the Alps beyond. A funicular hauls you up to Monte San Salvatore: the panorama at the top is tremendous, reaching over lakes, rippling mountains to Italy in the south and the high Alps in the west. For more fabulous views, the walk to Paradiso or Melide is two hours well spent.