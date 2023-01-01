Set in subtropical parkland, Parco Scherrer, 400m west of the boat stop in Morcote, is the dream come true of textile merchant and art enthusiast Hermann Arthur Scherrer, who bought the land sloping down to the lake in 1930. Inspired by his travels, the gardens have a dash of the exotic, bristling with palms and oleanders, camellias and azaleas, cypresses and bamboo. Hidden among the foliage are replicas of grand buildings – from the Temple of Nefertiti to a Siamese teahouse.