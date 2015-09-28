Welcome to Lausanne
While gridlocked Geneva seems to focus on the past and its reputation for hosting more international organisations than anywhere in the world, Lausanne looks to the future. The city is known for its upbeat vibe, perhaps on account of its enviable location (vistas this end of the lake are more dramatic than Geneva's) and its high-brow though party-hearty student population – Lausanne's EPFL Research Institute is considered Europe's version of Boston's MIT. The headquarters of the International Olympic Committee are here, as well as unique museums undergoing exciting transformations and a new aquarium contrasting with the city's Gothic Old Town.
The neighbourhoods of chichi lakeside Ouchy and Flon, with its re-imagined warehouses, reflect Lausanne's hip, urban culture; both beckon you to visit.
Lavaux, Montreux, Chaplin’s World Steamboat Cruise from Geneva
Begin with a comfortable coach ride from Geneva and drive through the Vaud countryside, where you'll have a photo stop in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.Then continue to Vevey and discover Chaplin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Learn more about one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at the Hollywood-style studio. Next, jump on an open trolley tour through the World Heritage Site of Lavaux. Also called 'the wine road,' this road is part of the famous grand tour of Switzerland: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine, or grape juice. Just before lunch (own expense), take a tour of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, and the covered market.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat and cruise across scenic Lake Geneva. You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle in Switzerland, from the 11th century. Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region, and its dungeons inspired Lord Byron. Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived several years in Montreux and recorded his last album with the group Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio and wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.After a full day of sightseeing, your tour will conclude with the ride back to Geneva.
Begin with a comfortable coach ride from Geneva. Travel through the Vaud countryside, with a photo stop in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.Then continue to Corsier-sur-Vevey, and spend free time in the village around Chaplin’s World, a site dedicated to the artist Charlie Chaplin.Next, jump on an open trolley tour through the UNESCO-listed Lavaux. Also called the wine road, this route is part of the 'grand tour of Switzerland': a vineyard region with terraces. Break to taste some local products such as cheese, wine, or grape juice. Take a tour of Vevey, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market, and enjoy free time for lunch.In the afternoon, hop back aboard the open trolley and drive along the lake road from Vevey to the Château de Chillon, both known as the 'pearls of the lake.' Located in an extremely mild micro-climate, Montreux-Vevey features a several-mile promenade with palm trees and tropical flowers. Make a stop at the Château de Chillon to take some pictures.Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. See the city's statue of Freddie Mercury, who was known to have said that 'If you want peace of soul, you should come to Montreux.' This artist, who lived several years in Montreux, recorded his last album with the group Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. Visit Queen’s old studio, and spend some free time wandering the streets filled with shopping spots and landmarks of the area's jazz festival.After eight hours, return to your original departure point.
Meet your guide, as well as your group, at the predetermined meeting point at 9h30. From there, you will begin your departure from Lausanne. Discover wonderful views of Switzerland, the Alps mountains and Geneva lake.Drive through the Vaud countryside, you will have a photo stop to see the highlight of Lausanne, the Olympic committee which was created by the Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1896.Then continue to Vevey, and discover Chapin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Prepare to be moved by one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at our Hollywood-style Studio.Next, jump on our open trolley tour through the World heritage site of Lavaux, proctected by UNESCO, also called “the Wine road”: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice. Just before lunch, take an overall of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market and spend free time foryour lunch.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat “Belle Epoque”, a cruise that will surprise you with thesplendor of the landscape.You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle of Switzerland, from the 11th century.Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region. The dungeons inspired Lord Byron.Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Feel the atmosphere of all the great artists who have visited this place such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles and many more… The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddy Mercury; he says that “If you want Peace of Soul, you should come to Montreux”. This artist, who lived several years in Montreux recorded his last album with the group Queen, "Made in Heaven", in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio record. Wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.
There is no better temptation than chocolate smell ! A fantastic journey through chocolate traditions with a tasting of one of the most famous swiss delicacies.Admire breathtaking landscapes of Gruyères. At the top of the hill, take a deep breath of pure mountain air and listen to the cowbells in the pasturelands. Then on your way to Gruyères, enjoy Swiss countryside taking a great big breath of freshair. Be charmed by the real Switzerland, its green fields, its cows and Mountains.Enjoy authentic Alpine cheese making and suddenly become expert in swiss cheese fondue by preparing it yourself.After such an unforgettable experience, relax on a comfortable ride aboard the famous GoldenPass Panoramic train overlooking magnificent views over Lemanic Arc..
As soon as you get to Chamonix, get on the cable car to enjoy an exceptional scenery from 12602 feet high. The view on the surrounding mountains and on the Valley of Chamonix will make you breathless! Then in the afternoon take the cogwheel train to go to the Mer de Glace, one of the most famous glaciers in Europe!Aiguille du MidiThe most famous cable-car in the world will take you, after a dizzying aerial journey, as far as the Aiguille du Midi (3842 metres). This high-mountain site, equipped for your comfort and safety, offers you a unique 360° panorama, taking in the majestic Mont-Blanc as well as the whole of its massif. Perhaps you will be lucky enough to see mountaineers linked by ropes trying to conquer one of these prestigious summits.The Aiguille du Midi comprises 4 sites : The Piton Nord on which you arrive : arrival and departure station, cafeteria, souvenir shop, terrace for looking at Chamonix from above. The Piton Central with the Mont-Blanc gallery, the lift and the terrace at the summit (3842 metres). (Access to the lift is not included in the price of the return ticket) The Mont-Blanc terrace, the finest view of Mont-Blanc. Not to be missed! In winter, access to the Vallée Blanche is via the ice tunnel, Vallée Blanche exit. In summer, access to Helbronner Italy (Mont-Blanc panoramic cable-car), is via the Rebuffat footbridge.The Montenvers train - La Mer de Glace (Ice Sea)This charming little red train has been ferrying travellers up to the Montenvers site and the world famous Mer de Glace glacier since 1908. Surrounded by prestigious summits, les Drus (3754 m), les Grandes Jorasses (4205 m) and les Grands Charmoz (3842 m), the Montenvers site offers numerous exhibitions to enable everyone to know more about the life of the largest French glacier (7 km long !) and about nature in the Alps. A panorama and access to the Mer de Glace. A grotto cut in the heart of the ice. The crystals gallery cut in the rock. The Musée de la Faune Alpine. The theme trails, to learn about nature.
Discover wonderful views of Switzerland, the Alps Mountains and Geneva lake. Ride our comfortable coach from Lausanne, drive through the Vaud countryside, you will have a photo stop to see the highlight of Lausanne, the Olympic committee which was created by the Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1896.Then continue to Corsier-sur-Vevey, spend free time in the village around Chaplin’s world. Next, jump on our open trolley tour through the World heritage site of Lavaux, protected by UNESCO, also called “the Wine road”: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice. Just before lunch, take an overall of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market and spend a free timefor your lunch.In the afternoon, board again our open trolley, drive along the lake road, from Vevey to the castle of Chillon, places called “the pearls of the lake”. Blessed with an extremely mild micro-climate, Montreux-Vevey features a several-mile promenade with beautiful arrays of palm trees and tropical flowers.You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon to take some pictures.You last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Feel the atmosphere of all the great artists who have visited this place such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles and many more… The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddy Mercury; he says that “If you want Peace of Soul, you should come to Montreux”. This artist, who lived several years in Montreux recorded his last album with the group Queen, "Made in Heaven", in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio record. Wonder in the streets full of fancy shopping and landmarks of the famous jazz festival. Ride the bus back .